Hockley Co. Sheriff reveals Anton man died from dog attack

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff reveals three dogs attacked a man on Friday, June 10 in Anton. The man, 57-year-old Andrew Woods died in the attack.

Deputies were called to the 800 block of Tarver Street just after 7 a.m. about a possible deceased man in the driveway. The three dogs located at the scene were quarantined following the incident.

An autopsy was ordered and was performed on Monday, June 13, 2022. According to the information released from Judge Wood, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, and South Plains Forensic Pathology, the manner of death was ruled accidental and the cause of death was listed as resulting from multiple blunt and penetrating injuries due to a dog attack.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, a hearing was held in Justice of the Peace Court in Precinct 4, in Anton. The three dogs were ordered to be seized due to causing a death of a person.

Related to any potential criminal culpability in the case, the matter remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with cooperation from the District Attorney’s Office, and no determination has been made as of yet related to criminal charges.

More information will be released when it is available and when further determinations are made related to the incident.

Andrew Woods

