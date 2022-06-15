Levelland police searching for missing teen
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Eric Rendon.
He was last seen on Saturday, June 11 at 9:30 p.m.
He is 5′11, weighs between 130 to 145 pounds, has hazel eyes and short brown hair. Police say he has a ‘806′ tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Last seen wearing a black ball-cap with a green marijuana leaf on the front of it, Black Dallas Cowboys jacket, Light colored blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force Shoes
If you’ve seen this individual, call the Law Enforcement Communications Center at 806-894-6164.
