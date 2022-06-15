Local Listings
Levelland police searching for missing teen

The Levelland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Eric Rendon.(Levelland Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Eric Rendon.

He was last seen on Saturday, June 11 at 9:30 p.m.

He is 5′11, weighs between 130 to 145 pounds, has hazel eyes and short brown hair. Police say he has a ‘806′ tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Last seen wearing a black ball-cap with a green marijuana leaf on the front of it, Black Dallas Cowboys jacket, Light colored blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force Shoes

If you’ve seen this individual, call the Law Enforcement Communications Center at 806-894-6164.

Please LIKE & SHARE to increase visibility of this post! MISSING TEEN! Last seen June 11, 2022 at 9:30pm Ethan Eric...

Posted by Levelland Police Department on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

