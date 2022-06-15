Lubbock man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

Federal court documents show 38-year-old Kyle Lamar West admitted to coercing and enticing a person under the age of 18 to engage in explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

In February 2022, West was arrested for indecency with a child by the Lubbock Police Department after a 10-year-old girl made an outcry that West had been sexually abusing her. While he was in jail, a family member found photographs and videos in a cloud storage account West had linked to his cellphone.

Court documents also show there were multiple photographs and videos of a three-year-old performing sex acts on West. The family member immediately contacted law enforcement and turned the phone over to an FBI agent.

The FBI found more than 100 photographs and several videos on the phone of a child performing sex acts on West, one of which West was holding a lollipop in his hand.

West is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a federal detainer.

He faces 15 to 30 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release and has to register as a sex offender.

His sentencing date has not been set.

