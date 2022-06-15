Lubbock hosting Master Gardeners Hub City Garden Tour - Saturday, June 25th

Provided by Lubbock Master Gardeners

The Lubbock Master Gardener’s Association is hosting the Second Annual Hub City Garden Tour on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 from 9 a.m-1 p.m.

This year’s tour features five unique residential gardens and one school garden. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour 6 working gardens where people can get ideas to incorporate in their own gardens here in Lubbock.

People will drive themselves to the locations within the city and the sites are clustered for gas energy efficiency. Lubbock Master Gardeners will be on site to share these beautiful spaces, offer gardening education, guidance, and answer questions.

Some of the features included in this year’s tour will be container gardening, weather catchment, xeriscaping, Native and Adaptive plants, chickens, vegetable gardening, hydroponics, raised bed gardens, composting, outdoor designed spaces, greenhouses, arched trellises, grapevines, perennials and water features, just to name a few.

Ticket booklets provide detailed information about each garden, addresses and maps. Tickets may be purchased at Ivey Gardens, Tom’s Tree Place, Home Base, Little Red Riding Hood Nursery, Mary Lee Gardens, or online by visiting www.lubbockmastergardener.org/gardentour.

Special thanks to our sponsors:

King Nursery

J & J Garden Mart

Environmental Landscape Solutions

Mammies Metal Art & More

Green Thumb Pond Supply

Out on the Patio

United Supermarket

Tom’s Tree Place

Ivey Gardens

Home Base

Rustic Furniture Warehouse

Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza

Texas Master Gardeners are a corp of highly trained volunteers who support their local communities through horticultural education. Sponsored by the exas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Master Gardener Program implements a broad range of projects to enhance the quality of life in local communities across the state.

The Lubbock Master Gardener Association is a non-profit educational and volunteer service organization that supports the Lubbock community through horticultural education programs and presentations for civic organizations, school and community gardens, educate specific audiences in the community, maintain horticultural websites, train future and current Master Gardeners, coordinate county Master Gardener projects, and assist in research projects related to horticulture, all of these in an effort to enhance the quality of life in our community.

