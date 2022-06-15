Suspect in murder of Steven Colon arrested in Central Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock murder suspect was arrested in Marlin, Texas Tuesday afternoon.

18-year-old Darius Johnson is currently in the Falls County Jail. He’s accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Steven Colon on June 5 in Central Lubbock.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force received a tip on a murder warrant out of Lubbock. When the team was headed to make the arrest, Johnson turned himself in to the Marlin Police Department. Marlin is a rural town about 30 minutes southeast of Waco.

The Marlin Police Chief says Johnson was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Lubbock authorities headed to Marlin Tuesday to question Johnson.

