Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Suspect in murder of Steven Colon arrested in Central Texas

Police are searching for this suspect in the June 5 murder of Steven Colon, a 5'10, 150 pound...
Police are searching for this suspect in the June 5 murder of Steven Colon, a 5'10, 150 pound black male who goes by the nickname D5.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock murder suspect was arrested in Marlin, Texas Tuesday afternoon.

18-year-old Darius Johnson is currently in the Falls County Jail. He’s accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Steven Colon on June 5 in Central Lubbock.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force received a tip on a murder warrant out of Lubbock. When the team was headed to make the arrest, Johnson turned himself in to the Marlin Police Department. Marlin is a rural town about 30 minutes southeast of Waco.

PREVIOUS STORY: LPD searching for suspect in murder of Steven Colon

The Marlin Police Chief says Johnson was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Lubbock authorities headed to Marlin Tuesday to question Johnson.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Hockley County sheriff identifies man in Anton death investigation
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
38th and Milwaukee house fire
2 dogs killed, 1 juvenile injured in West Lubbock house fire
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Water break causes water outage throughout Odessa
UPDATE: Odessa water treatment plant back on, charging system
Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The...
More heat with little chance of rain
The Levelland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Eric...
Levelland police searching for missing teen
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief