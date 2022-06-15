Michigan man represents self in federal trial, accused of child sex crimes with Lubbock teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 22-year-old man is representing himself in a Lubbock federal courtroom this week after being found with a Lubbock 14-year-old in Michigan in 2020. The teen was reported missing on November 13, 2020, from a middle school in Lubbock and was found 10 days later.

Thomas John Boukamp has been charged with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography and cyber stalking.

The jury selection began on Tuesday.

Boukamp has fired six attorneys and chose to represent himself in this case. Earlier this month, he was found competent to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric exam.

Family members reported the 4-year-old girl missing on Nov. 13, 2020, leaving Terra Vista Middle School in Lubbock. Investigators found her in Michigan on Nov. 23, 2020.

The FBI’s assistance was requested after investigators found evidence on her electronic devices “that indicated she was possibly enticed and taken out of state,” police said in a news release.

Investigators tracked her to Alden, Mich., where the teenager was found with “an adult male subject,” police said. That male was identified as Boukamp. The girl was turned over to Child Protective Services workers in Michigan and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said. She was then reunited with her family.

Boukamp was arrested in Alden, Michigan. He was transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center in December 2020.

Recent court records show Boukamp plans to call the alleged victim and her family as witnesses. According to an exhibit list, he plans to show the jury videos of the alleged victim, along with videos and images depicting sexual violence.

