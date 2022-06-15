Montelongo Pool will remain closed for the summer

Local Listings
Montelongo Pool, located in Rodgers Park at Bates Street and North Gary Avenue, will remain closed the remainder of the summer season for necessary repairs.(Unsplash)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Montelongo Pool, located in Rodgers Park at Bates Street and North Gary Avenue, will remain closed for the remainder of the summer season for necessary repairs.

During preseason-opening procedures, crews discovered a leak in the water balance tank, which is an essential filtration component to keep the pool water level constant. During initial repairs, the contractor discovered more issues that need immediate attention. Repairing these will take significant time, so Montelongo Pool will remain closed for the remainder of the pool season.

The three other City-operated swimming pools including Clapp Pool, Mae Simmons Pool, and Maxey Pool are all currently open Tuesday – Sunday, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Adults 18+: $3, Youth 3-17: $2, Under 2: Free

  • Clapp Pool, 46th Street, and Avenue U, Lubbock, TX, 79412 - Located in Clapp Park
  • Mae Simmons Pool, E. 24th Street off of MLK Blvd, Lubbock, TX, 79404 - Located in Mae Simmons Park
  • Maxey Pool, 4007 30th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79410 - Located in Maxey Park

For more information regarding days and hours of operation, please visit the Parks and Recreation website at playlubbock.com.

