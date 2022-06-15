More heat with little chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While not as hot as the day before, yesterday was hot with Lubbock peaking at 100 degrees. While not as hot as yesterday, today will be hot with highs again peaking near 100. The heat will continue to be the main weather story through the week.

This morning a few spotty showers, a few occasionally with thunder, dotted the south-central KCBD viewing area. As of this post, no measurable rain had been reported.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Highs across the viewing area will be about 7 or 8 degrees above average for mid-June.

This morning’s gusty winds, generally ranging from about 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph, will gradually decrease to a breezy wind, generally ranging from about 10 to 20 mph.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late today, primarily this evening and primarily over the northwestern third or so of the KCBD viewing area. Once again, I’m not expecting much if any measurable rain. Strong wind gusts will be possible as the storms die down this evening.

The next several days also will be hot. Highs, however, will drop just a notch each day. That will still leave Lubbock in the upper 90s Thursday and Friday, and the mid-90s this weekend.

Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The heat can result in permanent damage to a human or animal body. It can even be fatal. Most at risk are small children (as well as pets) because their smaller bodies are less efficient at cooling themselves. Never leave anyone unattended in a vehicle. By the way, leaving the windows cracked has been shown to make NO significant difference in the temperature or the rate of warming inside the vehicle. (KCBD First Alert)

Continue to practice heat safety. As I’ve noted previously, in contrast to one or two days of extreme heat, a prolonged period of heat (a heat wave) takes a greater toll on people, pets, livestock, and plants.

