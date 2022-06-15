Local Listings
Parade to welcome Kallie Ketchersid back to Ropesville planned for Friday

Kallie Ketchersid, 17, of Ropesville
Kallie Ketchersid, 17, of Ropesville(Donovan Martin)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - Kallie Ketchersid, the Ropesville teen who was seriously injured in a rollover on Thursday, May 5, will be returning home on Friday, and her hometown wants to welcome her back with a parade.

They expect to be coming down US 62 to FM 168 in Ropesville around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, June 17.

They’re asking people to line up on Old FM 41 west of the railroad tracks as it goes around the S-curve in the road towards the cemetery. They’re asking people to line up on both sides of the road, with flags, banners, signs and streamers.

They’re asking people set up around 2:30 p.m.

You can learn more about Kallie and follow her journey here on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KallieRyansFight

PREVIOUS STORY: South Plains communities rally behind Ropesville teen seriously injured in crash

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

