Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Summertime temps continue through next Tuesday

The official start of summer is not until next Tuesday at 4:13 in the morning. However, it...
The official start of summer is not until next Tuesday at 4:13 in the morning. However, it feels like summer now and will continue to be hot this week through next Tuesday.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The official start of summer is not until next Tuesday at 4:13 in the morning. However, it feels like summer now and will continue to be hot this week through next Tuesday.

The afternoon temperatures will vary each day by a few degrees but overall they will stay around 93-98 degrees from Thursday through the first day of summer.

It will also remain mostly sunny and the chances for rain will be slim. Some afternoon or evening showers/storms will be possible by the weekend and even next week. However, if any, they will likely be isolated in coverage.

Remember to drink water frequently if working in the heat, wear light clothing, hat and seek shade and air conditioning when possible.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Hockley County sheriff identifies man in Anton death investigation
21-year-old Joshua Torres
Joshua Torres indicted, charged with manslaughter in death of 14-year-old boy
38th and Milwaukee house fire
2 dogs killed, 1 juvenile injured in West Lubbock house fire
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

Latest News

Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The...
More heat with little chance of rain
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 06/15/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, June 15
Daybreak Today Weather - 06/15/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, June 15
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Tuesday, June 14