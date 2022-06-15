Summertime temps continue through next Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The official start of summer is not until next Tuesday at 4:13 in the morning. However, it feels like summer now and will continue to be hot this week through next Tuesday.

The afternoon temperatures will vary each day by a few degrees but overall they will stay around 93-98 degrees from Thursday through the first day of summer.

It will also remain mostly sunny and the chances for rain will be slim. Some afternoon or evening showers/storms will be possible by the weekend and even next week. However, if any, they will likely be isolated in coverage.

Remember to drink water frequently if working in the heat, wear light clothing, hat and seek shade and air conditioning when possible.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.