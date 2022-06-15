Local Listings
TTUHSC School of nursing gets top honor

Exciting news for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center — its School of Nursing is now ranked the best in Texas and the Southwest region.(Texas Tech University)
By Karin McCay
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Exciting news for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center — its School of Nursing is now ranked the best in Texas and the Southwest region.

The honor comes from the 2022 Nursing Schools Almanac. The decision is based on the findings of more than 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide.

Only three percent make the list of the 100 best nursing schools in the nation.

The TTUHSC not only reached the top spot in Texas, but was also ranked number 10 nationally among public nursing schools, and number 18 among all the nursing schools in the U.S.

TTUHSC School of Nursing Dean Michael Evans, said, “I am particularly proud of another high ranking by Nursing Schools Almanac because their methodology includes looking only at publicly available data about all nursing schools. Therefore, it is a more objective look at schools than ratings that depend on self-reported data or reputational opinions.”

The school’s academic year 2021 NCLEX first-time pass rate was 90.93%.

Since it opened 41 years ago, the TTUHSC School of Nursing has graduated more than 18,000 students.

