United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos kick-off city-wide donate-at-the-register campaign for CASA

Provided by The United Family

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos kicked-off a city-wide donate-at-the-register campaign benefitting CASA of the South Plains, Inc. The fundraiser will run through June 27.

This donate-at-the-register campaign will run in stores across Lubbock, including United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos. As with past donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests will be able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout. The United Family will also match up to $10,000 of guest contributions. The funds raised will go directly to support CASA of the South Plains, Inc. The United Family also partnered with Frenship ISD to provide a mini-grocery store playhouse in the Casas for CASA raffle fundraiser, which also runs to the end of the month.

As a non-profit organization, CASA’s mission is to inspire, educate, and empower solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interests of children in the foster care system. Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing.

“As someone who has seen the power of CASA first-hand, I know the incredible work this organization does for the children in foster care in our community,” said Mike Foster, store director for Market Street. “We are very proud to support CASA of the South Plains with this donate-at-the-register campaign. The funds raised during this campaign will allow them to continue their important mission.”

To celebrate the kick-off, representatives from both organizations joined together to make the first donation of the campaign.

“We are honored to partner with Market Street and the United Family for Casas for CASA this year,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. “Today more than ever, we face a real and very urgent need to advocate for children in foster care in the South Plains. Every single dollar donated to CASA through this campaign will stay right here in our community and go directly to serving our most vulnerable children.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.