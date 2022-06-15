Wayland to begin offering softball this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist University Athletics is adding softball to its sports lineup beginning this coming fall.

After an initial year with a “leadership class,” Wayland softball will compete in the Sooner Athletic Conference – alongside WBU’s 17 other sports – beginning with the 2023-24 academic year. Wayland becomes the 10th SAC school to offer softball.

“We are extremely thrilled about adding softball to our university as a club sport this year and the following year as a Sooner Athletic Conference competitive sport,” WBU Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said. “Over the last 10 years many high schools have added softball. It makes perfect sense that we offer the opportunity for so many that are passionate about the sport a chance to play at the next level.

“I believe that we can be a competitive program and offer student-athletes from our region a place to compete in the sport they love and at a place where they can get a great education.”

WBU Sr. Vice President of Operations and Student Life Dr. Claude Lusk echoed Giacomazzi’s remarks: “We are incredibly excited to be adding softball to our sport offerings. This is certainly an immensely popular sport in this region and in our conference. We believe that we can bring in some very talented student-athletes from this area as well as across the country and be competitive very quickly.”

Lusk reiterated that the coming 2022-23 academic year will not be a year of competition in the SAC but instead serve as a redshirt year for student-athletes who will not “burn” a year of eligibility with their participation.

“We look forward to our upcoming year of bringing in a leadership class of players who begin to set the stage for the Wayland Pioneer softball program for years to come. This first group of student-athletes will forever be set apart as the group that started the program. I look forward to working with them,” Lusk said.

“We also look forward to finding the right coach to lead them. The search is under way for that individual. That person will join an incredibly talented and committed group of Wayland coaches that believe in both the Wayland mission and the power of college sports to grow and prepare our student-athletes for successful lives after college.”

Varying levels of athletic scholarship will be available for softball players.

Two tryout dates have been set for those looking to join the team in either the fall of 2022 or 2023. Those tryout dates are Wednesday, June 29 and Wednesday, July 20.

Tryouts will be held on the Wayland campus at the home of Pioneer baseball, Wilder Field. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m., with a general welcome and introductions at 9 followed by the tryout from 9:15-noon.

Lunch will be provided and campus tours and admissions information will follow at 1 p.m. There is no charge for the tryout or lunch.

Sign up for tryouts here: https://admissions.wbu.edu/portal/sport_softball_tryout

Tryouts will give prospects the opportunity to showcase their skills using the following scouting format —

Running times including:

40-yard dash

Home to first

5-10-5 shuttle

Infield and Outfield Position Evaluation

Catcher’s Pop Times

Batting Practice

Pitcher Bullpens

Rapsodo and evaluation reports will be sent to every prospect in attendance.

Prospective players will have an opportunity after the tryout to tour the campus and meet with admission staff to learn more about the opportunities available at Wayland.

For additional information contact one of the following: waylandsoftball@wbu.edu Jim Giacomazzi, Athletic Director, giacomazzij@wbu.edu 806-683-2044 Todd Weldon, Head Baseball Coach, todd.weldon@wbu.edu 806-292-0984

