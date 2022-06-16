Boukamp convicted on all charges after traveling to engage in sex with 14-year-old Lubbock girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 22-year-old Michigan man has been found guilty on multiple charges after traveling to engage in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl from Lubbock.

Thomas John Boukamp fired six attorneys and chose to represent himself in the trial, which concluded on Thursday.

Earlier this month, he was found competent to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric exam.

Boukamp was found guilty on 16 charges, including including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography, cyber stalking and production and attempted production of child pornography. Ten different pornographic images were submitted into evidence, each one representing an additional charge.

The trial now moves on to the sentencing phase where Boukamp could face up to life in prison.

Court documents show Boukamp was strongly urged to not represent himself, but he said he understood the penalties he faced if found guilty and insisted. He was appointed a public defender as stand-by counsel.

Family members reported the 14-year-old girl missing on Nov. 13, 2020, leaving Terra Vista Middle School in Lubbock. Investigators found her in Michigan on Nov. 23, 2020.

The FBI’s assistance was requested after investigators found evidence on her electronic devices “that indicated she was possibly enticed and taken out of state,” police said in a news release.

Investigators tracked her to Alden, Mich., where the teenager was found with “an adult male subject,” police said. That male was identified as Boukamp. The girl was turned over to Child Protective Services workers in Michigan and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said. She was then reunited with her family.

Boukamp was arrested in Alden, Michigan. He was transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center in December 2020.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.