LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters are working to contain a fire near 66th and Ave. U at Falcon Cove Apartments.

Reports are there are at least two apartments on fire.

The fire started just before 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.