Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Testimony continues in trial of Thomas Boukamp
- He is accused of enticing and abusing an underage Lubbock girl in Michigan in Dec. of 2020
- If convicted, he faces up to life in federal prison
- Find the latest updates here: Michigan man represents self in federal trial, accused of child sex crimes with Lubbock teen
FDA Panel okays vaccine for children 5 and under
- An FDA Advisory Panel approved both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines for children under five
- Children under five are the last group that is not eligible for COVID vaccines
- Read more here: Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for kids under 5
Water restored in Odessa, boil water notice remains
- Crews repaired a water main and restored the system
- The city is now waiting for test results to lift a boil water notice
- Details here: UPDATE: Odessa City Manger updates on water system recharge
