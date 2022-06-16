Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Testimony continues in trial of Thomas Boukamp

He is accused of enticing and abusing an underage Lubbock girl in Michigan in Dec. of 2020

If convicted, he faces up to life in federal prison

Find the latest updates here: Michigan man represents self in federal trial, accused of child sex crimes with Lubbock teen

FDA Panel okays vaccine for children 5 and under

An FDA Advisory Panel approved both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines for children under five

Children under five are the last group that is not eligible for COVID vaccines

Read more here: Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for kids under 5

Water restored in Odessa, boil water notice remains

Crews repaired a water main and restored the system

The city is now waiting for test results to lift a boil water notice

Details here: UPDATE: Odessa City Manger updates on water system recharge

