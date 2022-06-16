Duo stops in Lubbock during 5,000-mile Electric Vehicle road trip

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - How would you like to travel Coast to Coast, for your first time driving an electric vehicle?

For two women, this cross-country trek is about more than just the travel, but to prove that electric vehicles can make a 5,000-mile journey across the United States.

Daphne Dixon and Alyssa Murphy started this mission to help reduce, “range anxiety,” which research has proven is a barrier to electric vehicle adoption.

“We were really excited to come to Lubbock, Texas, because we had heard so much about this beautiful community...and it’s our halfway point. So, getting to Lubbock is a very big milestone for us. And in a lot of ways Lubbock is a big challenge for us, because Lubbock only has one fast charger, which means that there is only one opportunity to charge at a station in a short period of time.”

Daphne and Alyssa had gotten to the midway point of their journey, when the station that they went to had a problem.

“Unfortunately, that one Level Three charger, had a tiny piece on the nozzle was broken off.”

As they pulled into their hotel for the evening, they were worried on how they would recharge and get to the next destination.

“We looked across the way and saw a McGavock here, and we came on over and we let them know that we were on this cross-country EV road trip, and they were so hospitable, and they let us use their charging station overnight. So, because we were able to charge here on their Level Two overnight, they are our hero.”

The EV Road Trip still has 12 more stops to make, including its next stop in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

As this team makes its drive, Alyssa has some advice for those who are thinking about buying or have an EV:

“The way we planned our route is by using a bunch of different apps. So, there is one on Ford, it is called the Trip Planner, and you can say where you are and where you are going, and it lists all of the stations on your way.”

If you would like to follow the Duo on their Coast-to-Coast EV Road Trip, you can follow them on Facebook at Life on the EV highway, or you can visit them at evroadtrip.org.

The next stops include

Santa Fe, NM

Holbrock, NM

Grand Canyon, AZ

Zion National Park, UT

Death Valley, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Manhattan Beach, CA

Santa Barbra, CA

Fairfield, CA

Dixon, CA

Sacramento, CA

