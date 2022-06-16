Heat continues with little to no rain chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very little change in the day to day forecast through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures topping out in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the 60s to 70s, and very slim afternoon rain chances.

Tomorrow (KCBD)

Friday will be almost a repeat of Thursday. Morning temperatures in the 60s to 70s, a low of 70 degrees for Lubbock. Clear skies overnight and into tomorrow afternoon with winds generally from the south/southeast around 10-15 mph. Highs tomorrow will range from the mid-90s to lower 100s, with the warmest temperatures for the eastern portion of the viewing area. No chance of rain through Friday, but slim chances return beyond that.

Rain chances (KCBD)

Although there is about a 5-10% chance for rain every afternoon after Friday, it does not mean everyone will see it. Most of us will remain dry as any one location has a slim chance for a shower/storm.

This weekend will be hot and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-90s both Saturday and Juneteenth/Father’s day, a nice weekend to spend outdoors. But a reminder of heat safety tips- drink plenty of water, apply and re-apply sunscreen often, and never leave a child or pet in a car unattended.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.