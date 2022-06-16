Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Heat continues with little to no rain chances

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very little change in the day to day forecast through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures topping out in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the 60s to 70s, and very slim afternoon rain chances.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KCBD)

Friday will be almost a repeat of Thursday. Morning temperatures in the 60s to 70s, a low of 70 degrees for Lubbock. Clear skies overnight and into tomorrow afternoon with winds generally from the south/southeast around 10-15 mph. Highs tomorrow will range from the mid-90s to lower 100s, with the warmest temperatures for the eastern portion of the viewing area. No chance of rain through Friday, but slim chances return beyond that.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KCBD)

Although there is about a 5-10% chance for rain every afternoon after Friday, it does not mean everyone will see it. Most of us will remain dry as any one location has a slim chance for a shower/storm.

This weekend will be hot and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-90s both Saturday and Juneteenth/Father’s day, a nice weekend to spend outdoors. But a reminder of heat safety tips- drink plenty of water, apply and re-apply sunscreen often, and never leave a child or pet in a car unattended.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Hockley Co. Sheriff reveals Anton man died from dog attack
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Levelland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Eric...
Missing Levelland teen found safe
(File)
West Texas murder suspect arrested in Central Texas

Latest News

KCBD News at 4 - Weather 4/15/2022
South Plains temp and rain trends
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 06/16/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, June 16
Daybreak Today Weather - 06/16/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, June 16
The official start of summer is not until next Tuesday at 4:13 in the morning. However, it...
Summertime temps continue through next Tuesday