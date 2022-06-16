Kidney Splash Fest Saturday, June 25 at Texas Tech leisure pool

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join the South Plains Kidney Foundation for a fun filled event to help promote kidney awareness. Music, Games and all around fun! We will have a River and Land Walk, Water volleyball, basketball and land Corn hole games.

Jun 25, 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Texas Tech Leisure Pool

You don’t even need to swim to have fun at this event! We rented out the whole pool area and there will be fun for all!

Your donation will get you into the event and you can pick the amount you want, to include a Splash Fest T-Shirt.

Prize for the community team that brings in the most money!

Award for the Professional Group/Dialysis Center that brings in the most money!

