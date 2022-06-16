Lubbock Electric Co. recognized for outstanding continuous service in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, State Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) and State Representative John Frullo (R-Lubbock) presented Lubbock Electric Company with a Texas Treasure Business Award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The Texas Treasure Business Award program pays tribute to businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state’s economy for 50 years or more. Created in 2005 through legislation authored by Sen. Leticia Van de Putte (D-San Antonio) and sponsored by Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson (R-Waco), the program recognizes well-established Texas businesses and their exceptional historical contributions to the state’s economic growth and prosperity.

The award presentation was attended by representatives from the THC, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, and Lubbock Electric employees with over 20 years of continuous service to the company. The longest tenure represented was 49 years. The ceremony began by recognizing the contributions of employees towards the company’s success. State Sen. Perry praised Lubbock Electric for its longevity and employer-employee relations.

“We are kind of transitioning into a country that doesn’t value loyalty to employers and employers to employees,” Perry said. “This is what it takes to build a community, so kudos to you for being the company you are.”

In agreement, State Rep. Frullo added that 78 years of business is “quite an accomplishment.”

“This is what makes the country go,” Frullo said. “It’s businesses like this where there’s a heart and soul to the business and not just a quarterly earnings report. Hats off to all of you.”

State Sen. Perry and State Rep. Frullo signed and presented the Texas Treasure Business Award to Steve Moffett, company president and son-in-law of the company’s founder. After receiving the award, he thanked his wife, the employees, and the community for their support.

“I get a lot of recognition and credit for something I don’t know how much I had to do with it,” Moffett said. “They (employees) built this place... so thanks to everybody that helped make this possible. We’re very fortunate with everything we’ve been able to accomplish.”

A special decal identifying the business as a Texas Treasure will be displayed at the public entrance of Lubbock Electric at 1108 34th St. Customers will know when they spot the familiar Texas Treasure Business icon, they are doing business with a well-established, Texas-owned-and-operated business that has long contributed to job growth, stimulated the local economy, and generated state and local tax revenues.

“Texas Treasure Business Awards are very important to the THC and the efforts they have across the state,” said Allison Kendrick, Executive Director of the Texas Plains Trail, a heritage tourism initiative from the THC. “I’m proud to have a business like this in my region, and we continue to hope that others are able to apply for and get it as well.”

For more information about the Texas Treasure Business Award, contact the THC at 512-463-6092 or visit www.thc.texas.gov. For more information about Lubbock Electric Co., visit lubbockelectric.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Electric Co.