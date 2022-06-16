Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Armed Lubbock man shot by police on June 1 dies

Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest.
Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say a man shot by officers on June 1, 2022, died from his injuries on Thursday, June 16.

Phillip Torres, 30, died at 2:39 p.m. at University Medical Center.

On June 1, police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of 67th Street. When police arrived, they found Torres in a vehicle. He drove away, which started a pursuit. There was a chase for about nine minutes before officers canceled the chase due to concerns about Torres’ reckless driving, police said.

Officers were then called The Knife Guys at 66th and Milwaukee for a theft in progress. Torres was identified as the suspect.

Torres was reported to be in possession of a stolen machete and axe. He drove away from the scene. Officers were able to find the vehicle he was in and a second chase began. Police say Torres led officers back to the 2100 block of 67th Street where they were able to conduct a forcible stop on the vehicle.

Police say Torres got out of the vehicle armed with the machete and axe and ran at an officer’s marked LPD-issued vehicle and hit the driver’s side window with both weapons before running full speed toward officers with weapons in hand.

Four officers then fired multiple rounds at Torres. The officers began life-saving measures while EMS responded to the scene.

Torres was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No officers were injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Hockley Co. Sheriff reveals Anton man died from dog attack
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Levelland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Eric...
Missing Levelland teen found safe
(File)
West Texas murder suspect arrested in Central Texas

Latest News

Thomas John Boukamp, 22
Boukamp convicted on all charges after traveling to engage in sex with 14-year-old Lubbock girl
People are having to pawn sentimental items to fill their gas tank.
Desperate Lubbock drivers pawning personal items to buy gas
Daphne Dixon and Alyssa Murphy started this mission to help reduce, “range anxiety,” which...
Duo stops in Lubbock during 5,000-mile Electric Vehicle road trip
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock Electric Co. recognized for outstanding continuous service in Texas