Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Police: Son arrested after beating mother to death with hammer

Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for the death of his mother.(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are investigating a homicide where a mother was killed by her son.

The Jackson Police Department reports Dekarius Funches, 21, was taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the death of his 42-year-old mother, Latasha Funches.

Dekarius Funches allegedly beat his 42-year-old mother to death with a hammer at a residence about 15 minutes outside of downtown Jackson, as reported by WLBT.

Officers said the 21-year-old was arrested in Carroll County after he took off from the scene and led police on a pursuit.

Jackson police didn’t release any further immediate details, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Andrew Woods Anton Investigation
Hockley Co. Sheriff reveals Anton man died from dog attack
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The Levelland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Eric...
Missing Levelland teen found safe
(File)
West Texas murder suspect arrested in Central Texas

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s ‘crazy’ Jan. 6 plan
FILE - President Joe Biden said the new law would “bring down prices to give American families...
Biden signs new shipping law he says can cut consumer costs
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood