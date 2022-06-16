Red Raiders to play at LSU in 2023 SEC/Big 12 Basketball Challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech is heading back to Baton Rouge where it will play LSU in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge on Saturday, January 28 at the Maravich Center.

The Red Raiders are 6-3 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge after earning a 75-50 win over Mississippi State last season. Tech has won five of the last six matchups in the annual series against the SEC, including going on the road in 2021 and taking a 76-71 win over LSU in the most recent matchup. The Red Raiders own a 5-3 advantage in the all-time series over LSU and is 3-1 in Baton Rouge.

Texas Tech and LSU will be meeting for the ninth time, dating back to the first matchup in 1957. The Red Raiders also earned a 77-64 victory in Lubbock on Jan. 28, 2017 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The all-time series began with Tech taking a 79-72 victory on Dec. 16, 1957 in Baton Rouge in the first matchup between the two programs.

LSU is coming off a season where it went 22-12 overall and was 9-9 in SEC play. The Tigers lost 77-68 at TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Iowa State. LSU will be led by Matt McMahon who is in his first season in Baton Rouge after seven seasons at Murray State where he was 154-67.

Texas Tech has already announced it will host Georgetown in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on November 30 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are coming off a season where they advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and were 18-0 on their home court for the best home record in the nation. Under head coach Mark Adams, Tech led the nation in defensive efficiency and were 27-10 overall after wins over Montana State and Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament. Tech had its season end with a 78-73 loss to Duke in a Sweet 16 matchup in San Francisco.

The 10th annual event will consist of 10 games as every Big 12 member faces 10 programs from the Southeastern Conference. This will mark the eighth consecutive year for all games to be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests. Each conference has five home games and five on the road.

Big 12 teams are 48-41 (.539) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-3-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. One game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Ties occurred in 2017 and 2020.

Television designations and game times will be announced when available.

Texas Tech – Big 12-SEC Challenge History

Date, Matchup; Location

01/29/2022: Texas Tech 75, Mississippi State 50; Lubbock, Texas

01/30/2021: Texas Tech 76, LSU 71; Baton Rouge, Louisiana

01/25/2020: Kentucky 76, Texas Tech 74 (OT); Lubbock, Texas

01/26/2019: Texas Tech 67, Arkansas 64; Lubbock, Texas

01/27/2018: Texas Tech 70, South Carolina 63; Columbia, South Carolina

01/28/2017: Texas Tech 77, LSU 64; Lubbock, Texas

01/30/2016: Arkansas 75, Texas Tech 68 (OT); Fayetteville, Arkansas

12/03/2014: Texas Tech 46, Auburn 44; Lubbock, Texas

11/14/2013: Alabama 76, Texas Tech 64; Tuscaloosa, Alabama

