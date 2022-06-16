Local Listings
South Plains temp and rain trends

By Steve Divine
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat is in store for the South Plains and West Texas, though a slight decline is in our forecast. Little chance of rain, unfortunately, also is in our forecast.

You may notice a few clouds from time to time, but today generally sunny and quite breezy, with a hot afternoon. Not quite as hot as yesterday, but close.

Lubbock yesterday peaked at 99 degrees. My forecast for today is 97 degrees, which is about five degrees above the mid-June average.

Expect gusty winds again. Sustained speeds generally will range from 10 to 20 mph, though occasionally from about 15 to 25 mph.

Similar conditions return tomorrow. Other than a few clouds, Friday will be sunny, breezy, and hot. Highs again will be about five degrees above average.

Only minor changes are anticipated for the weekend. Temperatures will moderate a bit more, just a bit. A stray storm or two will be possible late each day. That said, your chance of a storm is slight, your chance of rain is slim (to none).

Saturday will be partly cloudy, a bit breezy, and hot. However, not as hot as the work week. Still, temperatures will peak in the mid-90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Temperatures again will peak in the mid-90s.

You can always find more local weather - state and national, too - in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App. Get it from your app store.

