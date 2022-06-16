Texas court denies death penalty appeal for Brian Suniga, convinced of 2011 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man sentenced to death for a 2011 murder has lost his final state appeal.

Brian Suniga was convicted of capital murder in the death of David Rowser, a clerk at One Guy From Italy, who was killed during a robbery.

Suniga and his cousin, Sesilio Lopez, went into the restaurant on the day after Christmas 2011 and pulled guns on a clerk.

Rowser came out of the restroom and Suniga shot and killed him.

Suniga has appealed his case all the way to the state’s highest criminal court, which denied his appeal, saying he did not meet the burden of proof.

However, Suniga can still appeal his case through the federal courts.

