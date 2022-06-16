Local Listings
Texas court denies death penalty appeal for Brian Suniga, convinced of 2011 murder

Brian Suniga in the Lubbock County Courthouse, May 15, 2021
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man sentenced to death for a 2011 murder has lost his final state appeal.

Brian Suniga was convicted of capital murder in the death of David Rowser, a clerk at One Guy From Italy, who was killed during a robbery.

Suniga and his cousin, Sesilio Lopez, went into the restaurant on the day after Christmas 2011 and pulled guns on a clerk.

Rowser came out of the restroom and Suniga shot and killed him.

Suniga has appealed his case all the way to the state’s highest criminal court, which denied his appeal, saying he did not meet the burden of proof.

However, Suniga can still appeal his case through the federal courts.

