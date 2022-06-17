LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot weekend ahead for the South Plains. Once again afternoon highs will climb to the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

However, there is a slight chance of widely scattered showers and maybe a storm or two along and east of Interstate 27. Severe storms are not expected but some gusty winds could occur if storms are able to develop.

Slight rain chances will continue into next week, but it’s a low chance and isolated if any develop.

You’ll notice a few more clouds in the region on Saturday which should lead to afternoon temps a few degrees lower. Otherwise, it will remain mostly sunny on Sunday and into next week.

As for the overnight lows they will continue around 70 degrees in Lubbock.

