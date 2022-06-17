Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire destroys townhomes near 66th and Ave. U

Federal jury convicts Michigan man of enticing and abusing Lubbock girl

Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Lubbock dies

  • 30-year-old Phillip Torres died Thursday in the hospital
  • Investigators say he charged several officers while holding an axe and a machete after a police chase earlier this month
  • Read more here: Armed Lubbock man shot by police on June 1 dies

Two killed, another injured in Alabama church shooting

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Apartment fire near 66th and Ave. U
Buildings to be demolished after 2-alarm fire at Falcon Cove Townhomes
Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest.
Armed Lubbock man shot by police on June 1 dies
People are having to pawn sentimental items to fill their gas tank.
Desperate Lubbock drivers pawning personal items to buy gas
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas teen found safe

Latest News

Thomas John Boukamp, 22
Boukamp convicted on all charges after traveling to engage in sex with 14-year-old Lubbock girl
People are having to pawn sentimental items to fill their gas tank.
Desperate Lubbock drivers pawning personal items to buy gas
Daphne Dixon and Alyssa Murphy started this mission to help reduce, “range anxiety,” which...
Duo stops in Lubbock during 5,000-mile Electric Vehicle road trip
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock Electric Co. recognized for outstanding continuous service in Texas