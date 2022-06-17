Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire destroys townhomes near 66th and Ave. U

Firefighters say everyone was accounted for

There is no word on what started the fire

Read more here: Buildings to be demolished after 2-alarm fire at Falcon Cove Townhomes

Federal jury convicts Michigan man of enticing and abusing Lubbock girl

Thomas Boukamp now faces up to life in prison

A sentencing date has not been set

Details here: Boukamp convicted on all charges after traveling to engage in sex with 14-year-old Lubbock girl

Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Lubbock dies

30-year-old Phillip Torres died Thursday in the hospital

Investigators say he charged several officers while holding an axe and a machete after a police chase earlier this month

Read more here: Armed Lubbock man shot by police on June 1 dies

Two killed, another injured in Alabama church shooting

Police took the shooter into custody

There is no word on a motive for the shooting

Follow the latest updates here: Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church

