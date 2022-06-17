Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Fire destroys townhomes near 66th and Ave. U
- Firefighters say everyone was accounted for
- There is no word on what started the fire
- Read more here: Buildings to be demolished after 2-alarm fire at Falcon Cove Townhomes
Federal jury convicts Michigan man of enticing and abusing Lubbock girl
- Thomas Boukamp now faces up to life in prison
- A sentencing date has not been set
- Details here: Boukamp convicted on all charges after traveling to engage in sex with 14-year-old Lubbock girl
Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Lubbock dies
- 30-year-old Phillip Torres died Thursday in the hospital
- Investigators say he charged several officers while holding an axe and a machete after a police chase earlier this month
- Read more here: Armed Lubbock man shot by police on June 1 dies
Two killed, another injured in Alabama church shooting
- Police took the shooter into custody
- There is no word on a motive for the shooting
- Follow the latest updates here: Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church
