Fathers’ Day Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a few changes in our weather as we head into the Fathers’ Day Weekend. One, we’ll shave another degree or two off our high temperatures. It will still be hot. Two, a southeasterly flow will develop leading to a few spotty storms. Your chance of rain will still be slim to none. Three, wind speeds will drop off. But not by much.

This afternoon sunny (a few clouds). Highs about 5 degrees above average. A little less of a breeze, but still breezy. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon sunny with a few clouds late in the day. Highs will range from the mid-90s in the west, to the upper 90s around Lubbock, to around 100 degrees east of the Caprock. A little less of a breeze, but still breezy at about 10 to 20 mph.

This evening will be partly cloudy and very warm. Temperatures will dip into the 60s in the northwestern viewing area with 70s elsewhere.

This Fathers' Day weekend a few spotty storms are possible late each day. Limited in number, coverage, and intensity. (KCBD First Alert)

Partly cloudy skies are expected both Saturday and Fathers’ Day. A few spotty storms are possible late each day, from late afternoon through the evening. These will be limited in number, coverage, and intensity. With that in mind, rain is unlikely at any given spot in the KCBD viewing area. Temperatures will peak in the mid-90s.

Early next week pretty much looks the same. Spotty storms possible, but the rain chance slim to none. Otherwise partly cloudy, breezy, and hot. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s.

