FBI offering reward for information about Friday morning bank robbery in Clovis

CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - The FBI is working with Clovis police to investigate a bank robbery that happened on Friday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at WaFd Bank at 2720 N. Prince Street in Clovis, New Mexico around 10 a.m.

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov. Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

“Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.”

