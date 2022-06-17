Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Osiris

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Osiris, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a three-year-old pit mix who’s very confident, perky and energetic.

Staff says Osiris loves to play and gets along well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out our latest Pet of the Day: Meet Adam.

