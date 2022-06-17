Lubbock man facing SEC lawsuit, accused of conducting multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock business owner Blake Robert Templeton has been accused of using money from investors as part of a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a civil lawsuit against Templeton and his three businesses:

Boron Capital, LLC

BC Holdings 2017, LLC

United BNB Fund 2018, LLC

Templeton started Boron Capital in 2006 as a house-flipping business. He began bringing in investors in 2011, and raised more than $18.7 million for his companies.

He funneled about $14 million of his investor’s funds into Dallas Oasis, a 10-acre wedding venue in Red Oak. He allegedly used some of the remaining funds to “make Ponzi payments directly to other investors,” according to court documents. Bank statements show Templeton took incoming funds from new investors to pay debts owed to old investors.

In addition to Ponzi payments, the SEC claims Templeton lied to his investors to secure more funds.

He sold “securities,” including stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, among others. Templeton offered securities in three forms:

Promissory notes issued by Boron Capital

Investment Units in United BNB Fund 2018

Promissory notes issued by BC Holdings 2017

Court documents say none of Templeton’s companies or securities are registered with the SEC.

Templeton allegedly told his investors their securities were insured when they were not, with the Dallas Oasis property being held as collateral. However, Templeton had yet to take out any sort of lien, deed of trust or mortgage out on the property.

As of May 2022, Boron Capital owes an individual investor $4 million.

The lawsuit is ongoing.

