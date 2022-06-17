Residents say they may never return home after fire destroys three out of five buildings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many residents are still without homes after a two-alarm fire at the Falcon Cove Townhomes on Thursday.

The fire, at 66th & Temple Avenue, took 40 firefighters and 14 trucks to put out.

Now there are only two buildings left where there used to be five, and residents of the two buildings that are still standing are saying they may not get to return.

“We don’t even know if we are going to be able to stay in those because we don’t know if they’re going to be deemed livable or not because of the smoke damage,” resident, Amber Carter said.

Monika Koenig, disaster program manager for the Red Cross, is urging everyone affected by the fire to reach out, anyone who lost their home at the Falcon Cove complex.

“We want to help those families that lost everything yesterday in the fire,” Koenig said. “Our goal is to get them some immediate help, but also to try to help them recover into what happens next, because right now everybody is in shock.”

Koenig says the Red Cross can help with temporary housing, food, and clothing. She wants to stress that in a disaster, it is a group effort between all organizations to get these people on their feet. She says that is why the Red Cross hosted a resource fair on Friday.

“It’s temporary housing, it’s clothing, it’s food, but again today we also have the food from the food bank here, we have clothing here donated from Goodwill, we are having the Catholic Charities here that can also help with utility payments and any other help.”

Carter says the fire Thursday nigh was horrific. A neighbor knocked on her door, prompting her roommate to run outside.

“He came back in the house yelling, ‘Fire! Fire!’' And I’m like ‘What? Where,’” Carter said. “So, I grab my phone, come down the stairs and I seen it on the sidewalk. I could see the flames.”

Carter says she lived in one of the only two buildings left standing and she was afraid of losing it all.

“I was scared,” Carter said. “I was afraid that I was gonna lose everything and we got lucky enough not, for our side not to get touched.”

When they went to grab their truck, Carter says it was on fire.

“He got our truck and the bed of our truck was on fire because the stuff, the embers flew into the bed and caught it on fire,” Carter said.

Carter was already struggling. She says she lost her disability pay and her roommate’s only income is from the VA, which Carter says isn’t enough. She says she doesn’t know if this is something she can deal with right now.

“I’ve lived on the streets before, it’s not fun but I have and I don’t want to do it again,” Carter said.

That is why Carter and many other residents showed up to the resource fair today, hoping the Red Cross and other organizations could help them.

If you are a victim of this fire, the Red Cross is urging you to call as soon as possible.

The number to call is 1-800-REDCROSS.

The Red Cross offers immediate help and long term assistance.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.