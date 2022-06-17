LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rise up for Lubbock’s Juneteenth celebration this weekend, including the senior breakfast, health fair, fireworks, live music, and a parade!

Everyone is invited and all these events are free.

Senior Breakfast

The Senior Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Mae Simmons Adult Activity Center at 2004 Oak Avenue. Free for seniors 62 and older, hosted by My Brothers and Sisters Keepers.

Annual Parade

The annual parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday: “The parade route starts at the corner of Avenue A and East Broadway. It goes East on Broadway until Canyon Lake Drive, where it will turn right and head south. It crosses East 19th Street and ends at Oak Avenue. Please park with precaution since this is a short route. Park on the adjacent streets and walk up to Broadway to view the parade or you can park along the sides of the street on Canyon Lake Dr.”

Freedom Fest

Then it’s time for Freedom Fest at Mackenzie Main City Park from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: “Freedom Fest is for people of all ages. Activities will include the Grammy-nominated Don Diego Band, the Madera Kid’s Zone, the StarCare Specialty Health System Health Fair, an Information Fair, music, food and merchandise, vendors, games, give-a-ways, and more!”

Fireworks Show

Then bring your chairs and blankets to Mackenzie Park on Sunday night for a Freedom Celebration fireworks show presented by H-E-B. Event starts at 6 p.m. with food vendors and live music, with the fireworks show starting at dusk.

Get more details at www.lubbockjuneteenth.com

Here’s a quick summary of Juneteenth and what is means, provided by Lubbock’s RISE UP Juneteenth Celebration:

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a multi-cultural celebration of the triumph of the human spirit over the cruelty of slavery. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed the enslaved in the Southern states.

As the story goes, some 250,000 enslaved people only learned of their freedom after Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the president had issued a proclamation freeing them. On that day, Granger declared, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

For many years, Juneteenth has been largely under-recognized and under-celebrated. In 1980, Texas became the first state to recognize June 19 as a state holiday, which it did with legislation. For decades, Black community leaders in Lubbock have hosted Juneteenth Celebrations. In 2021, the U.S. Congress passed, and President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act making June 19th the twelfth federal holiday.

