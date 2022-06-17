Teen dies after struck by vehicle in Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Wolfforth law enforcement responded to a crash involving a 2018 Toyota Prius and a pedestrian on the 700 block of Highway 62/82 on June 16 around 11:10 p.m.

Corey James Barry of Lubbock was crossing the highway when he was struck by the vehicle, according to the police. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor abrasions from broken glass, but was not taken to the hospital.

The police are still investigating the crash, according to the Wolfforth Police Department.

