Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

TxDOT to launch $25.69 million roadway project in Lubbock

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a major rehabilitation project that will make improvements to 3.3 miles of US 62 (SH 114/19th Street) in the city of Lubbock. The $25.69 million project will rebuild portions of the existing roadway, and make updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and illumination, from Memphis Avenue to just east of I-27.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 23. Contractor Sacyr Construction USA. LLC, of Diboll has planned to begin setting traffic barriers next week, said Michael Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer.

“This is a major undertaking. 19th Street is one of the city’s busiest roadways for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic,” Wittie said. “Our goal is to make sure we get the work done in the safest and most efficient way possible, while keeping pedestrians and motorists safe and traffic flowing.”

Drivers should anticipate 19th Street traffic to be reduced to one-lane in each direction in the active work zones and need to be aware that the 19th Street speed limits will be reduced to 30 mph, between Avenue C and Canton Avenue, and lowered to 35 mph, between Canton and Memphis Avenues.

“Construction work is anticipated to take three years to complete and is set up to be done in phases with work beginning at the eastern end of the project limits, from I-27 to Avenue Q, and the inside lanes closed to traffic,” Wittie said. “Drivers can expect slow moving traffic and delays and are advised to seek alternative routes around the construction zone. For their safety, pedestrians are advised to use sidewalks and crosswalks, and avoid walking through construction.”

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone, since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

  • Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
  • Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
  • Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.
  • Pedestrians should only use sidewalks and crosswalks when traveling through the area.

The project is anticipated to be completed in summer 2025.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Apartment fire near 66th and Ave. U
Buildings demolished after 2-alarm fire at Falcon Cove Townhomes
People are having to pawn sentimental items to fill their gas tank.
Desperate Lubbock drivers pawning personal items to buy gas
Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest.
Armed Lubbock man shot by police on June 1 dies
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Teen dies after struck by vehicle in Wolfforth

Latest News

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Lubbock man facing SEC lawsuit, accused of conducting multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
Rise up for Lubbock’s Juneteenth celebration this weekend, including the senior breakfast,...
Rise up for Lubbock’s Juneteenth celebration this weekend!
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center offers free online groups for depression, anxiety...
TTUHSC patients notified of third-party data security breach
The FBI is working with Clovis police to investigate a bank robbery that happened on Friday...
FBI offering reward for information about Friday morning bank robbery in Clovis