TxDOT to launch $25.69 million roadway project in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a major rehabilitation project that will make improvements to 3.3 miles of US 62 (SH 114/19th Street) in the city of Lubbock. The $25.69 million project will rebuild portions of the existing roadway, and make updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and illumination, from Memphis Avenue to just east of I-27.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 23. Contractor Sacyr Construction USA. LLC, of Diboll has planned to begin setting traffic barriers next week, said Michael Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer.

“This is a major undertaking. 19th Street is one of the city’s busiest roadways for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic,” Wittie said. “Our goal is to make sure we get the work done in the safest and most efficient way possible, while keeping pedestrians and motorists safe and traffic flowing.”

Drivers should anticipate 19th Street traffic to be reduced to one-lane in each direction in the active work zones and need to be aware that the 19th Street speed limits will be reduced to 30 mph, between Avenue C and Canton Avenue, and lowered to 35 mph, between Canton and Memphis Avenues.

“Construction work is anticipated to take three years to complete and is set up to be done in phases with work beginning at the eastern end of the project limits, from I-27 to Avenue Q, and the inside lanes closed to traffic,” Wittie said. “Drivers can expect slow moving traffic and delays and are advised to seek alternative routes around the construction zone. For their safety, pedestrians are advised to use sidewalks and crosswalks, and avoid walking through construction.”

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone, since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Pedestrians should only use sidewalks and crosswalks when traveling through the area.

The project is anticipated to be completed in summer 2025.

