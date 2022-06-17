VIDEO: Police team uses Narcan to help save officer’s life in medical emergency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is opening up about a medical emergency involving an officer possibly exposed to fentanyl.

KCTV reports the community policing team says they are still emotional about what happened in January.

“It was really scary,” Sgt. Lee Ann Shelton said.

Officer Dallas Thompson and his team were helping deliver food to needy families through Harvesters at an area church.

However, they quickly switched gears to help in a burglary investigation that turned into a medical emergency.

Police said a suspect was detained related to the call, and Thompson did a quick pat-down while wearing gloves. He found pills crumpled in an envelope.

Thompson’s captain called out that he recognized the pills and that they could be laced with fentanyl. Thompson carefully removed his gloves. The envelope and pills were sealed in a special evidence bag.

The team says they were following protocols and were careful with the pills, but within minutes after Thompson removed his gloves, he fell backward and crashed to the ground.

“Seeing Dallas fall down like that. Instantly, I felt helpless. I felt like I was going to essentially watch my friend die,” said Capt. Joseph Grasela III.

The KCK Police Department shared body camera footage of what happened that day, and Grasela said he remembers Thompson struggling to breathe with bloodshot eyes.

“I’ve never seen eyes turn that bright red before. It was all of those blood vessels just struggling for air,” he said.

The team’s training kicked in, and Grasela grabbed Narcan, which works to counteract opioids like fentanyl, and delivered a dose of the nasal spray to Thompson.

The first few doses didn’t seem to help, but Grasela switched nostrils and eventually delivered a total of five doses to Thompson.

“If this thing [Narcan] was worth a million dollars, it’s priceless to me now,” Grasela said.

After the incident, Thompson was taken to the hospital and said he doesn’t remember much, but he does remember struggling to breathe and feeling like he was dying.

Members of the community policing team have always carried Narcan, but some left it in their car. Now, they say they will carry it directly on their vests.

“It’s not if it’s going to happen; it’s when. As a police department, we’ve done a much better job of making sure we’re ready,” Grasela said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.