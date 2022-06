LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating after a shooting was reported at the CVS location at 34th & Slide on Friday night.

The victim had serious injuries.

Officers say they believe it is related to a shots fired call at South Plains Mall. but no other details have been released.

Lubbock police blocked off a crime scene at South Plains Mall on Friday night. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

