LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash on Indiana Ave. and 114th St. on June 18 around 3:45 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported.

The LPD is diverting traffic away from the crash. The turning lane and one eastbound lane on 114th St. is blocked off.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.