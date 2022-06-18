Local Listings
Lubbock Harley-Davidson hosts annual car and bike show

Lubbock’s Wild West Harley-Davidson dealership is hosting its annual car and bike show on June...
Lubbock’s Wild West Harley-Davidson dealership is hosting its annual car and bike show on June 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Wild West Harley-Davidson dealership is hosting its annual car and bike show on June 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is located at the Harley-Davidson dealership at 5702 58th St.

Registration for a vehicle is $10 and comes with a free t-shirt while supplies last.

The event also includes live music from The Freeride Band and various food trucks.

The Vitalant Bloodmobile will also be stationed at the event, accepting blood donations in the midst of a critical blood shortage.

Awards will be announced at 2 p.m.

