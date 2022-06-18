Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)
By Chris Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating a case involving a stolen puppy.

The Parma Police Department reports a 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was stolen from a Petland store on Friday.

WOIO reports a man spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before running out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.

According to police and a store manager, the puppy is valued at about $4,899.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Parma Police Department detectives at 440-885-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lubbock teen was hit by car on June 16.
Teen dies after struck by vehicle in Wolfforth
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot between South...
1 seriously injured in Friday night shooting
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Lubbock man facing SEC lawsuit, accused of conducting multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
Apartment fire near 66th and Ave. U
Buildings demolished after 2-alarm fire at Falcon Cove Townhomes
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Deputy: 2 officers had chance to shoot Uvalde school gunman

Latest News

Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
WATCH: Biden falls while dismounting his bike