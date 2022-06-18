Two-car crash results in moderate injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a crash involving two vehicles around 1:20 p.m. on June 18. One person suffered moderate injuries, but were reportedly not taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred near 50th St. and Indiana Ave. One of the car’s involved remains in the roadway.

Motorists are instructed to avoid the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.