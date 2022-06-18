Local Listings
Two-car crash results in moderate injuries

Lubbock police responded to a crash involving two vehicles around 1:20 p.m. on June 18....
Lubbock police responded to a crash involving two vehicles around 1:20 p.m. on June 18. Moderate injuries were reported.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a crash involving two vehicles around 1:20 p.m. on June 18. One person suffered moderate injuries, but were reportedly not taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred near 50th St. and Indiana Ave. One of the car’s involved remains in the roadway.

Motorists are instructed to avoid the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

