2 men charged in home explosion that killed 4

A neighbor describes witnessing the aftermath of a home explosion that resulted in the deaths...
A neighbor describes witnessing the aftermath of a home explosion that resulted in the deaths of four people. (KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men are facing charges in connection to a fatal home explosion involving fireworks.

Authorities said Terrell Cooks, 37, and Seneca Mahan, 43, manufactured fireworks in the garage at a home in the 6600 block of Parker Road in north St. Louis County.

Terrell Cooks (left) and Seneca Mahan (right) are both facing charges in connection with a...
Terrell Cooks (left) and Seneca Mahan (right) are both facing charges in connection with a fatal home explosion that happened in north St. Louis County.(St. Louis County Police Department)

KMOV reported the garage exploded early Friday morning.

Four people died as a result of the explosion. Authorities identified them as William Jones, 21, Demario Cooks, Christopher Jones, 17, and Travell Easton, 16.

A 12-year-old who lived in the home suffered minor injuries.

Cooks and Mahan were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to authorities.

Police said both suspects admitted to manufacturing fireworks that were more explosive than the state law permitted. They also admitted the victims would help them in manufacturing the fireworks.

A neighbor describes witnessing the aftermath of a home explosion that resulted in the deaths of four people. (KMOV)

According to the police, the men did not have a license to manufacture fireworks.

The two are also accused of selling the fireworks. During a search of Cooks’ car and his home, police say they found fireworks and the materials used to make them.

Both defendants are being held on a $350,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

