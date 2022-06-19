Crash between two pickup trucks results in serious injuries
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two pickup trucks on Avenue Q and 46th St.
Two people reportedly were seriously injured and one person was moderately injured.
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. and blocked both northbound and southbound traffic on Avenue Q.
The crash is still under investigation.
