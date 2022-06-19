Crash between two pickup trucks results in serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two pickup trucks on Avenue Q and 46th St.

Two people reportedly were seriously injured and one person was moderately injured.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. and blocked both northbound and southbound traffic on Avenue Q.

The crash is still under investigation.

