Crash between two pickup trucks results in serious injuries

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two pickup trucks on Avenue Q and 46th St.

Two people reportedly were seriously injured and one person was moderately injured.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. and blocked both northbound and southbound traffic on Avenue Q.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

