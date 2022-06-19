Local Listings
Juneteenth/Father’s Day: hot, sunny, mostly dry

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday will be almost an exact replica of today with mostly dry and sunny conditions and above-average highs in the 90s.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KCBD)

You may notice a bit of moisture or humidity overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be warm again tonight with lows in the 60s to 70s. Winds will remain breezy from the southeast around 10-15 mph.

Expect very similar conditions tomorrow as we saw today. Mostly sunny throughout the day, a warm start and a hot afternoon. Temps will top out in the 90s- a high of 94 for Lubbock. Winds will be a bit breezier from the southeast around 15-20 mph. Like today, there is a very slim chance for an afternoon shower/storm, but most of us will remain dry.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Not much change in the day-to-day forecast for the workweek. Highs in the mid-90, lows in the 60s/70s, and mostly dry with slim chances for afternoon, isolated storms.

