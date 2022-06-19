Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer was at a popular downtown event when he was assaulted.

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are calling a suspect.

According to a Facebook post, investigators say the mayor is doing fine.

Fischer, a Democrat, is in his third term as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city and cannot run again due to term limits.

Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee to replace him, survived an apparent assassination attempt in February.

On Twitter, Greenberg sent well wishes to Fischer saying, “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot between South...
1 seriously injured in Friday night shooting
A Lubbock teen was hit by car on June 16.
Teen dies after struck by vehicle in Wolfforth
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Lubbock man facing SEC lawsuit, accused of conducting multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
Apartment fire near 66th and Ave. U
Buildings demolished after 2-alarm fire at Falcon Cove Townhomes
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Deputy: 2 officers had chance to shoot Uvalde school gunman

Latest News

Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19