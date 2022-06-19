Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating what led to a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.
Police were notified just before 4:30 p.m. to respond to the 1600 block of 59th Street, which is near Ave. P.
Police could not initially tell KCBD if a suspect was taken into custody.
The person shot was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
