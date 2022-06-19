Local Listings
Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting

One person was injured in a shooting near 59th and Ave P on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
One person was injured in a shooting near 59th and Ave P on Saturday, June 18, 2022.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating what led to a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

Police were notified just before 4:30 p.m. to respond to the 1600 block of 59th Street, which is near Ave. P.

Police could not initially tell KCBD if a suspect was taken into custody.

The person shot was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

