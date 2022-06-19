Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.(Garrett Menichini / Southwest Airlines)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Travelers are facing more misery with airlines canceling thousands of flights this weekend.

FlightAware.com reported at least 769 canceled flights by midday Sunday and nearly 860 Saturday.

The cancellations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.

TSA officers said they screened more than 2,400,000 people nationwide Friday, the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The increase in delays and cancellations comes just days after transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs.

They met to discuss ways to improve performance and operations ahead of another expected surge in travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot between South...
1 seriously injured in Friday night shooting
Lubbock police responded to a crash involving two vehicles around 1:20 p.m. on June 18....
Two-car crash results in moderate injuries
One person was injured in a shooting near 59th and Ave P on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Lubbock man facing SEC lawsuit, accused of conducting multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
Indiana and 114th crash. June 18
LPD responds to minor crash, traffic diverted

Latest News

Memorial candle grx
Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage during extreme heat