Chance for showers in northwest counties

Doppler indicates storms in eastern New Mexico continuing into the northwest counties. That’s likely where the rain will stay Monday through the night and possibly into Tuesday.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms have returned to a small portion of the South Plains.

Doppler indicates storms in eastern New Mexico continuing into the northwest counties. That’s likely where the rain will stay Monday through the night and possibly into Tuesday.

However, that may be it since the moisture will move back to the west and remain mostly in New Mexico the rest of the week.

There is a better chance of some rain and a change in the weather pattern this weekend.

Cooler temps and increasing rain chances will return by late weekend into next week.

Otherwise, it will continue mostly sunny from Wednesday through Friday.

Afternoon highs will slowly climb to the upper 90s to near 100 Thursday through Saturday before a big cool-down on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

