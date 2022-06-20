Local Listings
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Deputy involved in rollover

  • A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash Sunday night near Parkway Drive and Idalou Road
  • There is no word on what caused the wreck or if the officer suffered any injuries
  • Read more here: LSO Deputy involved in rollover Sunday night

CDC approves COVID vaccine for 5 and under

Holiday weekend flight cancellations

  • Airlines are blaming the cancellations on bad weather and staffing shortages
  • Airlines reported similar problems over Memorial Day, Christmas and Thanksgiving
  • More details here: Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Juneteenth now a federal holiday

  • Juneteenth is being fully celebrated in 24 states, including Texas
  • President Biden signed the holiday into law last year
  • Federal offices, banks and the post office are closed today

