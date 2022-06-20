Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Deputy involved in rollover
- A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash Sunday night near Parkway Drive and Idalou Road
- There is no word on what caused the wreck or if the officer suffered any injuries
- Read more here: LSO Deputy involved in rollover Sunday night
CDC approves COVID vaccine for 5 and under
- The CDC approved both Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines over the weekend
- The FDA approved both vaccines on Friday
- More details here: US opens COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5; shots to begin next week
Holiday weekend flight cancellations
- Airlines are blaming the cancellations on bad weather and staffing shortages
- Airlines reported similar problems over Memorial Day, Christmas and Thanksgiving
- More details here: Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Juneteenth now a federal holiday
- Juneteenth is being fully celebrated in 24 states, including Texas
- President Biden signed the holiday into law last year
- Federal offices, banks and the post office are closed today
