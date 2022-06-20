Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Deputy involved in rollover

A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash Sunday night near Parkway Drive and Idalou Road

There is no word on what caused the wreck or if the officer suffered any injuries

CDC approves COVID vaccine for 5 and under

The CDC approved both Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines over the weekend

The FDA approved both vaccines on Friday

Holiday weekend flight cancellations

Airlines are blaming the cancellations on bad weather and staffing shortages

Airlines reported similar problems over Memorial Day, Christmas and Thanksgiving

Juneteenth now a federal holiday

Juneteenth is being fully celebrated in 24 states, including Texas

President Biden signed the holiday into law last year

Federal offices, banks and the post office are closed today

