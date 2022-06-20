Lamesa man dies in fatal crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Liboryo Iglesias of Lamesa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 52-year-old was traveling north on SH 349 north of Midland around 1:45 a.m. The other vehicle was stopped at a stop sign and attempted to turn south onto the highway.

Iglesias struck the trailer attached to the other vehicle.

Law enforcement said Iglesias died of his injuries at the scene of the crash and had not been wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver was not injured.

