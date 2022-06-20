Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lamesa man dies in fatal crash

A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Liboryo Iglesias of Lamesa in the early hours of...
A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Liboryo Iglesias of Lamesa in the early hours of Saturday morning.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Liboryo Iglesias of Lamesa in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 52-year-old was traveling north on SH 349 north of Midland around 1:45 a.m. The other vehicle was stopped at a stop sign and attempted to turn south onto the highway.

Iglesias struck the trailer attached to the other vehicle.

Law enforcement said Iglesias died of his injuries at the scene of the crash and had not been wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two pickup trucks on Avenue Q and...
Crash between two pickup trucks results in serious injuries
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf
One person was injured in a shooting near 59th and Ave P on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting
A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Border Patrol finds $60K of meth hidden in children’s car seats
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Lubbock man facing SEC lawsuit, accused of conducting multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

Latest News

An investigation is underway into an incident involving a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy who...
LSO Deputy involved in rollover Sunday night
Monday afternoon mostly sunny, gusty, and hot. Highs nearly a carbon copy of the weekend. There...
More of the same, for now
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
WATCH: LBK Juneteenth Celebration
WATCH: Lubbock Juneteenth Celebration to continue today